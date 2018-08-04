Meghan Markle Showcases Colorful Look at Prince Harry's Friend's Wedding on Her Birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks Wedding

Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in wedding mode while celebrating another special occasion.

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex attended his longtime friend Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding to Daisy Jenks in Surrey, England on Saturday, which is Meghan's 37th birthday and her first as a member of the royal family. Harry served as best man.

Meghan sported a black, dark gray, white and pale pink, short sleeve, V-neck, over-the-knee, pleated, belted, color block Club Monaco Shoanah shirt dress, which retails for $328, paired with black Aquazzura slingback pumps and a matching Philip Treacy hat, and also wore her hair down. Harry wore a long black suit jacket, gray tie and gray striped pants. Both wore sunglasses as they arrived at the St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham.

Also in attendance: Engaged couple Princess Eugenie, Harry's cousin, and Jack Brooksbank.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Meghan Markle, Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks Wedding

Yui Mok/PA Wire

The event took place more than two months after the royal couple tied the knot themselves at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Charlie had served as an usher at their wedding.

A few weeks after the royal nuptials, Meghan and Harry attended his cousin Lady Celia McCorquodale's wedding to George Woodhouse.

Meghan and Harry have not revealed how else they plan on celebrating her birthday.

Well-wishes were extended to the duchess on the social media accounts of Kensington Palace, their home, Clarence House, the royal residence of Harry's father Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and the royal family, which primarily represents Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan's estranged half-sister Samantha Markle e tweeted a sarcastic "Happy Birthday" message, urging her to contact their father, Thomas Markle. He has recently frequently complained in the press about not being able to reach the duchess and who has recently come under criticism over paparazzi photos he staged before the royal wedding, which he did not attend due to illness, and his remarks about the royal family.

TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Fashion , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
