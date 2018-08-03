Khloe Kardashian Dishes on Working Out After Giving Birth

EXCLUSIVE!

Khloe Kardashian is back in beast mode.

After giving birth to her daughter in April, the new mom is overjoyed to return to the gym once again. "It was something I was craving during my pregnancy, I didn't get to work out as hard as I liked to and it was annoying. I was like 'I know I can do more,' but my trainers wouldn't let me. They were like, 'You gotta sit your ass down,'" the 34-year-old told E! News' Justin Sylvester.

And in the short time since daughter True Thompson's arrival, the hot mama has lost 33 pounds. Not that she was in any rush to drop the weight. She said, "I don't have like a, 'oh I have to lose twenty pounds in ten days,' I don't think like that at all."

Instead, it was her desire to return to her "normal routine before baby." designer explained, "It's what I enjoy… That's my therapy and that's where I feel like I de-stress."

Between working and taking care of her baby girl, the reality star is slowly getting back into the swing of things. "It's a lot going on but it's so rewarding and enjoyable. I know everyone says that but it is," she laughed.

One thing she didn't realize was how different working out would feel after her pregnancy. The celeb said breaking a sweat can feel like a "whole mind-altering situation." Not to forget how difficult it is to find the time for herself between diaper changes and nap time. 

Luckily, the reality star has the family and the clothes to keep her supported. The workout fanatic recently launched a new a line of fitness apparel, which leaves her feeling comfortable and looking good, despite feeling like her body has changed post-partum. Even after getting back to her goal weight the mom said, "It's really hard, I don't really know how to dress my body yet. I am still figuring it out 'cause you just feel different."

As the head of a fashion company, however, Koko said that she actually loved "that I was able to try all of our stuff from a different body shape than I am used to."

We don't know how she does it!

