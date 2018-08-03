Pose Season 2 Details Revealed: Time Jumps, Madonna and Dealing With HIV

Pose is going to the future…sort of. The first season of the FX period drama ended in 1988, but season two, which has yet to begin production, will jump ahead to 1989 and end in March 1990 when Madonna's "Vogue" debuted.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy said he has a pretty good relationship with Madonna, but doesn't know if he'll get her to appear on the series.

"I think the thing about this show thus far is the casting that we've done, we haven't tried to do too much of my typical stunt casting and I don't think we will," Murphy said at 2018 TCA summer press tour. "I don't think that's what the show is about, but I always love to talk to Madonna. I don't know how she'd feel about playing 1990 Madonna."