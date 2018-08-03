Sarah Hyland Greets Wells Adams With a Makeout Sesh After His Cross-Country Move to L.A.

WENN
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland can officially say Adios to their long-distance relationship.
The former Bachelorette contestant was seen arriving at Hyland's Los Angeles home on Friday—U-Haul and all. A photo captured their smooching and frankly, they couldn't look happier to be reunited.
Adams mentioned on his podcast Your Favorite Thing that he would soon relocate from Nashville to Los Angeles to be with Hyland. "I'm not concerned about us living together or us getting along or whatever. I'm most concerned about my dogs and her dogs," he said on the podcast.
Hyland and Adams had been discussing the cross-country trip for some time. One source told E! News at the time, "Wells is very serious already about a long term commitment and is moving to LA to build a future together with Sarah."
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Despite living a few thousand miles apart, Hyland and Adams constantly tweet at each other and upload pictures of each other on Instagram. On June 16, Adams captioned a photo of the two of them at an event for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child "I need a time turner so I can go back to this weekend in New York with you. Miss you like crazy @sarahhyland."
There's even one cute pic of Hyland sitting on the DJ's lap and they're in matching flannel shirts explaining that they are "about to Postmates Taco Bell."
In May, the Modern Family actress uploaded a picture of the two of them snuggling and she got really sentimental about her boyfriend: "You are the most phenomenal man I have ever met and I am the luckiest woman in the world to have you by my side. Thank you for calling me baby even when I'm acting crazy."
Adams moving to L.A. is the cherry on top of an already positive week for Hyland. On Thursday, the actress posted a selfie in gym attire with a self-affirming note: "Very proud of this seeing as how I was 75 lbs. earlier this year."
In 2012, Hyland had a kidney transplant due to her battle with kidney dysplasia. Wells has been there by her side for love and support, and Hyland's friends are all about that. As previously reported, a source told E! News, "Sarah's friends love and accept Wells and say he treats Sarah very well… particularly during her recent health struggles."
Hyland and Adams deserve a rose for this important next step in their relationship!