10 Chic Summer Sweaters for the Freezing Indoors

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Aug. 4, 2018 6:00 AM

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Not to be cliché, but sweater weather is a real thing.

This typically refers to chunky fall knits and, of course, that makes sense. The lesser known sweater weather season happens to be right now, in summer. No, we we're not talking about layering up so you can sweat your booty off at the beach or anywhere else outdoors. We're talking about the good old indoors (a.k.a. your office) that tend to be more frigid than the arctic this time of year. You've already tried asking your boss nicely to turn down the AC, but with no avail.

Enter: the lightweight summer sweater option that will keep you comfy and cozy indoors, but isn't as smothering as a heavy winter sweater for those rare moments when you do have to step outside.

Here are 10 we're loving right now! 

Bow Sleeves

BUY IT: Wildfox Oracle Sweater, $198

Tan Pullover

BUY IT: House of Harlow 1960 X REVOLVE MILES PULLOVER, $158

Off-the-Shoulder Sweater

BUY IT: Duffy Mélange Cashmere Sweater, $220

Grey V-Neck

BUY IT: Sejour Easy V-Neck Wool & Cashmere Pullover, $55

Oversized Sleeves

BUY IT: 360Cashmere Dasha Sweater, $391

Unisex Button Up

BUY IT: Thom Brown Striped Intarsia-Knit Cardigan, $720 

Rugby Stripe Sweater

BUY IT: Autumn Cashmere Rugby Stripe Sweater, $308

Belted Cashmere Sweater

BUY IT: Michael Kors Collection Belted Cashmere Sweater, $32

Lime Green Knit

BUY IT: Theory Mirzi Ribbed Knit Sweater, $70

Cold-Shoulder Sweater

BUY IT: Autumn Cashmere Cold-Shoulder Cashmere Sweater, $159

