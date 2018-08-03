Jessica Lange Returning For American Horror Story: Apocalypse and More Season 8 Details

Ready for some very good news, American Horror Story fans?

After much speculation, Jessica Lange will be back for American Horror Story's big Murder House/Coven crossover that premieres September 12. Sarah Paulson gleefully announced the news at near the top of the show's panel for FX's summer TCA press tour.

"Yes, she will be back as Constance in an episode that I'm going to direct," Paulson revealed, and further explained that it will be the sixth episode of the season.

Constance was Lange's character in season one, the next door neighbor of the Harmon family and the mother of Tate (Evan Peters). She's also the grandmother of Michael Langdon, the baby/anti-christ who has already been revealed as a character this season.

While the cast and EPs behind the series are being secretive as usual, we did get a few other details about Apocalypse during the panel. EP Alexis Martin Woodall revealed that "the story begins with the end of the world, and then our world begins," though she would not say exactly what kind of apocalypse we're facing.

"It starts in the real world, it's very tangible," she continued. "If [the apocalypse] is what launches it, what's the fantasy world of what happens next?"