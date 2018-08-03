14 Trendy Summer Espadrilles You Can Wear 24/7

Listen, summer is a sweaty time of year and if we didn't have to wear shoes we wouldn't.

But since every day can't be a toes-in-the-sand kind of day, you might as well make the most of your summer sandal wardrobe. Slides are cute and causal, but let's say you're looking for an ever-so-slightly dressier option. That's where the time-tested espadrille comes into play. Low key enough for running errands, yet fancy enough for a dinner date. And when the options come in suede, silk, metallic and beyond, it makes it that much easier to say yes to espadrilles 24/7. Does it not?