14 Trendy Summer Espadrilles You Can Wear 24/7

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 2:42 PM

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Listen, summer is a sweaty time of year and if we didn't have to wear shoes we wouldn't.

But since every day can't be a toes-in-the-sand kind of day, you might as well make the most of your summer sandal wardrobe. Slides are cute and causal, but let's say you're looking for an ever-so-slightly dressier option. That's where the time-tested espadrille comes into play. Low key enough for running errands, yet fancy enough for a dinner date. And when the options come in suede, silk, metallic and beyond, it makes it that much easier to say yes to espadrilles 24/7. Does it not?

Metallic

BUY IT: RAS Gea Wedge, $299

Black Suede

BUY IT: Tony Bianco Barca Wedge, $144

Platforms

BUY IT: Castaner Xareni Platform in Natural, $325

All Black Wedges

BUY IT: Castaner Chiara Wedge, $145

Silky

BUY IT: Castaner Belona Wedge, $190

Chunky Heel

BUY IT: Raye Aya Heel, $188

Ankle Strap Flats

BUY IT: Catherine Catherine Malandrino Aurondy Ankle Strap Espadrille, $60

Gold

BUY IT: Sigerson Morrison Arien Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $180

Ivory

BUY IT: Yoox Espadrilles, $96

Striped

BUY IT: Yoox Espadrilles, $114

Tan Suede

BUY IT: Espadrilles Wedge Sandal, $104

Netted

BUY IT: Espadrilles Susancordela Sandals, $104 

Tassels

BUY IT: Espadrilles Fabric Sandal, $111

White Ruffles

BUY IT: Espadrilles Wedge Sandal, $116

Safe to say espadrilles aren't going out of style anytime soon, so stock up!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

