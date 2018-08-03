14 Trendy Summer Espadrilles You Can Wear 24/7

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 2:42 PM
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Listen, summer is a sweaty time of year and if we didn't have to wear shoes we wouldn't.
But since every day can't be a toes-in-the-sand kind of day, you might as well make the most of your summer sandal wardrobe. Slides are cute and causal, but let's say you're looking for an ever-so-slightly dressier option. That's where the time-tested espadrille comes into play. Low key enough for running errands, yet fancy enough for a dinner date. And when the options come in suede, silk, metallic and beyond, it makes it that much easier to say yes to espadrilles 24/7. Does it not?
BUY IT: RAS Gea Wedge, $299
BUY IT: Tony Bianco Barca Wedge, $144
BUY IT: Castaner Xareni Platform in Natural, $325
Article continues below
BUY IT: Castaner Chiara Wedge, $145
BUY IT: Castaner Belona Wedge, $190
BUY IT: Raye Aya Heel, $188
Article continues below
BUY IT: Catherine Catherine Malandrino Aurondy Ankle Strap Espadrille, $60
BUY IT: Sigerson Morrison Arien Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $180
BUY IT: Yoox Espadrilles, $96
Article continues below
BUY IT: Yoox Espadrilles, $114
BUY IT: Espadrilles Wedge Sandal, $104
BUY IT: Espadrilles Susancordela Sandals, $104
Article continues below
BUY IT: Espadrilles Fabric Sandal, $111
BUY IT: Espadrilles Wedge Sandal, $116
Safe to say espadrilles aren't going out of style anytime soon, so stock up!
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Jay Cutler ''Terrorizes'' Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James Team While She Is Away in L.A. on Very Cavallari and It's Hilarious
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?