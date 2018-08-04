A Comprehensive Guide to Meghan Markle's Royal Style

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
She's only been an official duchess for two and a half months, but Meghan Markle has already made quite a statement in the royal fashion industry.
From her off-the-shoulder pink ensemble at the Trooping in the Colour to her chic Givenchy pantsuit during her royal visit to Dublin, the Los Angeles native is not afraid to show her true colors when it comes to dressing like royalty.
While there are certainly some less-than-ideal fashion guidelines the Suits alumna must now adhere to—no wedges, miniskirts or dark nail polish to name a few—it's clear that the duchess will continue showing off her personal style.
Because, above all, Meghan knows how to dress for the occasion without losing her unique flair. Whether attending her nephew's christening in an olive green Ralph Lauren outfit, spending time with the Queen in a conservative cream dress or enjoying Wimbledon with sister-in-law Kate Middleton in nautical blue stripes, the chic royal is a genius at finding fitting but flattering looks.
In honor of the duchess's 37th birthday today, take a look through our gallery as we go through every single one of Meghan's royal looks.
Cool in Blue
EVENT: Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Windsor, England
DATE: July 26, 2018
DESIGNER: Carolina Herrera ($3,069 dress); J. Crew ($88 clutch); Aquazzura ($750 shoes); Tom Ford ($286 sunglasses)
Baby Pink Perfection
EVENT: Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London, England
DATE: July 17, 2018
DESIGNER: Nonie ($825 dress); Mulberry ($1,288 bag); Dior ($901 shoes); Birks ($610 earrings)
Nautical Icon
EVENT: Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 12 in London
DATE: July 14, 2018
DESIGNER: Ralph Lauren ($645 shirt, $1662 pants); Maison Michel ($664 hat); Altuzarra ($1,282 bag)
Pantsuit Queen
EVENT: Visit to Croke Park in Dublin
DATE: July 11, 2018
DESIGNER: Givenchy ($2,454 pantsuit, $2,298 bag, $455 belt); Lavender Hill ($45 shirt)
Sweet and Simple
EVENT: Meeting with President of Ireland in Dublin, Ireland
DATE: July 11, 2018
DESIGNER: Roland Mouret ($1,980 dress); Birks ($12,000 earrings)
Smooth and Sleek
EVENT: Reception at Glencairn in Dublin
DATE: July 10, 2018
DESIGNER: Emilia Wickstead ($2,083 dress); Givenchy ($1,953 clutch); Aquazzura ($638 shoes); Birks ($3,385 earrings)
Irish Green
EVENT: Arrival at the Dublin Airport for a Two-Day Royal Visit
DATE: July 10, 2018
DESIGNER: Givenchy ($2,342 top and skirt); Strathberry ($748 bag), Paul Andrew ($644 shoes); Vanessa Tugendhaft ($875 earrings)
Dark and Dainty
EVENT: Royal Air Force Centenary in London
DATE: July 10, 2018
DESIGNER: Dior ($2,604 dress); Stephen Jones ($390 hat); Dior ($677 shoes); Cartier (earrings)
Olive All Over
EVENT: Christening Service of Prince Louis in London
DATE: July 9, 2018
DESIGNER: Ralph Lauren ($2,083 dress); Mulberry ($905 clutch); Stephen Jones ($781 hat); Manolo Blahnik ($911 shoes); Galanterie de Cartier ($78,135 earrings)
Sunny Style
EVENT: Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception in London
DATE: July 5, 2018
DESIGNER: Brandon Maxwell ($1,497 dress); Manolo Blahnik ($579 shoes); Adina Reyter ($494 earrings)
Pink and Prada
EVENT: The Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony in London
DATE: June 26, 2018
DESIGNER: Prada ($2,734 blouse and skirt, $1,666 clutch); Aquazzura ($750 shoes); Vanessa Tugendhaft ($1,855 earrings and bracelet)
Royal in White
EVENT: Royal Ascot in Ascot, England
DATE: June 19, 2018
DESIGNER: Givenchy ($5,469 dress, $1,810 clutch, $442 belt, $651 shoes); Philip Treacy ($2,539 hat); Birks ($1,758 earrings)
Floral and Fun
EVENT: Wedding of Lady Celia McCorquodale in Lincolnshire, England
DATE: June 16, 2018
DESIGNER: Oscar De La Renta ($5,107 dress); Carolina Herrera ($533 bag); M&S ($38 fascinator); Aquazzura ($612 shoes); Birks ($1,758 earrings)
Simple Chic
EVENT: Opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Cheshire, England
DATE: June 14, 2018
DESIGNER: Claire Waight Keller of Givenchy ($5,209 dress); Givenchy ($455 belt, $1,172 bag)
Pretty in Pink
EVENT: Trooping the Colour in London
DATE: June 9, 2018
DESIGNER: Carolina Herrera ($1,302 top and skirt, $1,215 clutch); Philip Treacy ($1,152 hat); Birks ($3,388 earrings and ring)
Peachy Sweet
EVENT: The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration in London
DATE: May 22, 2018
DESIGNER: Goat ($768 dress); Philip Treacy ($1,152 hat); Wilbur & Gussie ($266 clutch); Tamara Mellon ($455 shoes); Vanessa Tugendhaft ($1,823 earrings); Cartier ($23,049 bracelet)
After Party Glam
EVENT: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Evening Wedding Reception in Windsor
DATE: May 19, 2018
DESIGNER: Stella McCartney; Aquazzura ($612 shoes)
Wedding Glow
EVENT: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Wedding in Windsor
DATE: May 19, 2018
DESIGNER: Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy
Happy birthday Meghan! We can't wait to see what you wear next.
