Ayesha Curry Officially Introduces Her "Sweet Baby Boy" to the World—Meet Canon Curry

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 1:39 PM

It's time to meet the baby boy who is making Ayesha Curry's life even sweeter.

While celebrating her son's one-month birthday today, the celebrity chef and businesswoman decided to share the first official photo of Canon W. Jack Curry.

"How can this be?! Our sweet baby boy is 1 month old today! I am just so in love. I mean, seriously?!" Ayesha shared on Instagram. "Finally, @stephencurry30 has some competition in my world because this little man stole my heart and then some. Baby Canon."

Maybe it was his big, blue eyes? Perhaps it was that sweet, happy smile? Whatever the case may be, fans couldn't help but congratulate the proud mom and husband Stephen Curry on their newest family arrival.

"Ayesha!!! This little angel is gorgeous!!! Congrats my love. What a blessing," LaLa shared in the comments section. Olivia Munn added, "You guys make the CUTEST babies!!!!"

Just last month, Ayesha delivered a "mama life update" on her blog where she opened up about life with three kids.

"Right now life is all about navigating how to manage a household w three young children (beautiful chaos), pumping, nursing and changing diapers. If you were a fly on the wall there certainly would never be a dull moment," she wrote. "I will say no matter how many times you go through pregnancy and then phase into newborn life, it never becomes routine or normal. New every time, exciting every time and certainly different every time!"

As for the special place baby Canon will call home, Ayesha chose a mix of glam and hip modern aesthetics from Pottery Barn Kid's Pottery Barn Modern Baby collection for the nursery.

While Ayesha has a full plate ahead with her businesses including a role in ABC's cooking competition series Family Food Fight, the proud mom continues to savor any and all family time.

And for those wondering how Canon's older sisters are reacting to a new family member in the house, we may have your answer.

"Canon seems to have 3 mamas because his two older sisters just can't get enough of him!" Ayesha previously shared on her blog. Consider it a slam dunk!

