The Facts of Life Reboot From Jessica Biel and Leonardo DiCaprio Might Be a Thing

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 1:19 PM
You take Leonardo DiCaprio, you take Jessica Biel, you take them both and there you have...The Facts of Life reboot?
According to Deadline, DiCaprio's production company Appian Way and Biel's company, Iron Ocean Films, are in talks to work with Sony Pictures Television to reboot the beloved sitcom The Facts of Life.
The Facts of Life, a spinoff from Diff'rent Strokes, ran for nine seasons on NBC. The series followed a group of girls at a boarding school who were looked after by Mrs. Garrett (Charlotte Rae). As the ladies grew the show shifted settings, at one point having them run a bakery and then a tchotchke store. In addition to Rae, the cast of The Facts of Life included Kim Fields, Mindy Cohn, Cloris Leachman, Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon and at various points Molly Ringwald, George Clooney and even Pamela Adlon.
The Facts of Life is just one of many reboots in the works. This season alone there's Charmed, Magnum P.I. and Roswell in the works. Warner Bros. is also working on bringing ALF back. Recently, CBS already successfully rebooted MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0 and Netflix and Sony brought back One Day at a Time.
No network is attached to The Facts of Life reboot. Request for comment was not immediately returned by Sony.
