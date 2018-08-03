Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Says She's "in Talks" to Become the Next Bachelorette

Has the next Bachelorette star already been chosen? Not so fast...

Earlier this week, Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis took to Twitter to respond to a fan who asked her if she would ever consider being on the The Bachelorette. "Actually I'm kind of in talks about it," the 25-year-old star shared. When one Twitter user told her she has to be the next Bachelorette star, Dennis replied, "Maybeeeee."

However, it might be a bit too early to tell who will land the coveted reality role, considering the current season of The Bachelorette is still airing. After viewers learn who Becca Kufrin ends up with on Monday's episode, ABC will then start airing the new season of Bachelor in Paradise.