Get to Know ABC's A Million Little Things For National Friendship Day

Some new friends will be coming into your life this fall on ABC.

A Million Little Things is a new drama that tells the story of a group of friends who come together and reevaluate their lives after one of them suddenly commits suicide. As creator D.J. Nash explains in the above featurette, exclusive to E! News, he was inspired by the real-life story of an old friend committing suicide right after they had made lunch plans.

"At his funeral, I promised myself I'd live differently," Nash says. "I think that's what you do when someone goes too soon. You use their death as a way to remind yourself to keep living.

While that's a pretty dark premise to start off a TV show, there is a lot of heart to be found in the relationships that are forced to grow stronger after the loss.

"A Million Little Things is a snapshot in the lives of eight very good friends, and the death of their friend kind of opens them up and says, I need to change this right now," says star David Giuntoli.