Brooklyn Decker Reveals What Makes Her Chrissy Teigen Friendship So Special

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 12:38 PM

Finding loyal, long-lasting friendships in Hollywood is easier said than done.

But over the years, there's no denying the special bond formed between Brooklyn Decker and Chrissy Teigen.

Whether supporting each other at major events, sharing a few laughs on social media or enjoying double dates with their husbands, the two Hollywood stars have formed a relationship that isn't slowing down.

And when celebrating Black Forest Gummy Harvest in New York City, Brooklyn couldn't help but share what Chrissy and John Legend are really like on and off social media.

"They're incredible. There's a reason that the world has fallen in love with them—as individuals and as a couple—because they are so freaking dynamic and smart and interesting and cool," Brooklyn shared with E! News exclusively. "They're wonderful people."

They are two great people who may just be a bit more public about their personal lives than Brooklyn and husband Andy Roddick.

As the couple continues raising their two kids, fans likely won't see the famous parents documenting every milestone on social media. "I really don't want to get in the way of [my baby boy] Hank like being a CIA agent one day," she joked to us. "I feel like if I show his face, I'm ruining all chances of him being a secret agent so that's of just the highest priority to me."

At the same time, she totally understands why her close friends are much more open about their life at home.

"I think for John and Chrissy, they are some of the most recognizable people in the world and I think for them—and I certainly don't speak for them and we haven't had this conversation—If they don't put themselves out there, people will hunt them down and that's scary. My existence is not that. That is not my reality," Brooklyn explained. "I am lucky to have the choice to be able to share or not share."

The actress added, "As everyone can see publicly, she's just…there's absolutely zero judgment and I think that's surprisingly difficult to find in other people." Awww!

To find out more about Brooklyn and Chrissy's group play dates, watch our exclusive interview above.

