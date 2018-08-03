Brooklyn Decker Reveals What Makes Her Chrissy Teigen Friendship So Special

Finding loyal, long-lasting friendships in Hollywood is easier said than done.

But over the years, there's no denying the special bond formed between Brooklyn Decker and Chrissy Teigen.

Whether supporting each other at major events, sharing a few laughs on social media or enjoying double dates with their husbands, the two Hollywood stars have formed a relationship that isn't slowing down.

And when celebrating Black Forest Gummy Harvest in New York City, Brooklyn couldn't help but share what Chrissy and John Legend are really like on and off social media.

"They're incredible. There's a reason that the world has fallen in love with them—as individuals and as a couple—because they are so freaking dynamic and smart and interesting and cool," Brooklyn shared with E! News exclusively. "They're wonderful people."