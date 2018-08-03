Everything You Need to Know About You're the Worst's Emotional Final Season

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 11:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
You're the Worst

FXX

You're the Worst is coming to an end, and there will be tears. At least there were tears during You're the Worst's 2018 TCA panel for the final season of the FXX comedy.

Creator Stephen Falk and stars Chris Geere, Aya Cash, Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue were on hand to tease what's left for Jimmy, Gretchen, Edgar and Lindsay to mess up when the show returns for its fifth and final season.

"We've cried a lot," Cash said about working on the final season. "We all cried in EPK, which believe me, you don't normally cry in EPK."

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

The final season features Jimmy and Gretchen actually prepping for a wedding. The duo got engaged at the end of the third season, then Jimmy ghosted Gretchen and the fourth season they spent largely apart.

"I think we're winding down in an organic way," Falk said about wrapping the show and the characters up. "This season we're leading up to and playing with the idea of commitment." Commitment in both legal and personal ways, Falk said, and the struggle that comes along with it and what it means to one's development.

Read

You're the Worst Ending After Season 5

So, who's the worst? Well, it depends on who you ask. Borges said his character is definitely fourth out of the four, and Donohue's character stabbed her husband…but then Cash's Gretchen and Geere's Jimmy do something truly awful this year.

"I think we're tied," Cash said, nothing something they do trumps every other terrible thing these characters have done. She said when she read it, she thought the show for sure jumped the shark, but read the rest of the episode and said it all makes sense.

"We do something so heinous and deplorable," she teased.

The cast got emotional talking about their five years working together, with Cash breaking and starting to cry at one point. "We all have deep, deep admiration for each other," Cash said.
Geere said he was close to taking a job at a pizza place before he got the show and now he's moving his family to the United States on a green card.

"I think it's changed all of us," he said.

You're the Worst returns for a final season on FXX in 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ You're the Worst , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
A Million Little Things Keyart

Get to Know ABC's A Million Little Things For National Friendship Day

Shahs of Sunset, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi

The Definitive Guide to Shahs of Sunset's Most Explosive Moments

Chris Rock, Tamborine

Chris Rock Joins Fargo Season 4: Get the Details on the 1950-set FX Drama

The O.C., Cameos

Look Back on The O.C.'s Most Memorable Guest Stars, Including Chris Pratt, Paris Hilton and Bella Thorne

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Enjoys a "Bake Sesh" in Her Bra and Underwear

Meghan McCain, The View

How Meghan McCain Earned Her Spot at The View After One Unforgettable Year

Meghan McCain Says Her Dad Loves "The View" With Her on It

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.