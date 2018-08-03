Pretty Woman's Samantha Barks Geeks Out After Meeting Julia Roberts

When Vivian met Vivian!

Pretty Woman has made its way to Broadway, 28 years after the movie, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, first hit theaters. On Thursday, Roberts attended a special preview of Broadway's Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Nederlander Theatre in New York City. Taking on the role of Vivian in the Broadway production is actress Samantha Barks, who couldn't help but gush over the Oscar winner after meeting her on Thursday.

"What a beautiful woman inside and out! A night I will never forget!!" Barks wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Roberts and Barbara Marshall, whose late husband, Garry Marshall, directed the iconic 1990 movie.

Samantha Barks, Julia Roberts

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Samantha Barks, Julia Roberts

Instagram

"28 years ago, the world fell in love with the brilliant @juliaroberts," the Pretty Woman Instagram account wrote Thursday. "Tonight, alongside Barbara Marshall, she honors the legacy of #GarryMarshall—the director who impacted so many with his warmth and vision!"

Barks also posted a photo hugging Roberts at the show, captioning the Instagram Story post, "What a way to celebrate the one and only legend that is Gary Marshall."

And Roberts was equally as excited to meet Barks, posting a photo of them together on Instagram with the caption, "Lovely to meet this talented woman." Barks then reposted the photo, adding a heart.

An eyewitness tells E! News that Roberts arrived to the show with friends and was greeted with "massive applause."

At the end of the night, Marshall's family said a few words from the stage and dedicated a nosebleed seat to him, where he fell in love with show business.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

