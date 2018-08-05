From Reality TV Kid to Mogul Mommy, See How Kylie Jenner Has Grown Up Over the Years Ahead of Her 21st Birthday!

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Pop the champagne, dolls…Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday is just around the corner!
Thus, we felt it was only right to take a look at the Kylie Cosmetics mogul's most noteworthy photos from over the years and, boy, does she have some epic snapshots.
Like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the businesswoman was a particularly precious youngster. However, Kylie quickly grew up before our very eyes and is now a doting mother to her daughter Stormi Webster. Time certainly flies, right?
See how exactly Kylie's grown up over the years by taking a look at the gallery below. Also, don't forget to wish the mother of one a happy birthday on Aug. 10!
Instagram
Various Years
Let's take a trip down memory lane by looking back at Kylie Jenner's cutest baby pics and childhood photos!
1997
Stop. Too cute for words. Baby Kylie was born Aug. 10, 1997.
Scott Nelson/AFP/Getty Images
2000
Kylie walks her first red carpet at the premiere of The Emperor's New Groove.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
2007
Who is that bright, sparkly young girl? A budding fashionista already!
Jesse Grant/WireImage.com
2009
Kylie had major bangs back in 2009 at KIIS-FM's Wango Tango.
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
2010
Lighter hair, looking more grown up by the day! The sisters attend a charity even in L.A.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
2011
Blue babies on the red carpet! Kendall and Kylie coordinate at a Hollywood premiere.
JB Lacroix/FilmMagic
2011
Posing in Vegas!
Manuel Munoz/PacificCoastNews.com
2012
Showing off a a new vibe in Miami.
Kristina Bumphrey/Startraksphoto.com
2012
The model's career is taking off! Kylie walks the runway for Avril Lavigne's clothing line.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2013
Rocking the crop top before it was the trend!
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
2013
Look at that fierce pose!
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2013
Kylie looks like a goddess at this film premiere!
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
2014
Business women!
Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
2014
Short black hair and all-black clothes.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2014
Our first glimpse of Kylie with blue hair! Kylie stuns at the 2014 AMAs.
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
2014
My what a year can do!
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Armani
2015
Kylie looks stunning and so mature!
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
2015
The model and author looks gorgeous at a fashion show in NYC!
Rob Latour/Invision/AP
2015
The reality star appears with sister Kendall Jenner at a screening for Paper Towns in West Hollywood on July 18.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for InStyle
2016
Kylie and sister Kourtney Kardashian attend InStyle and Warner Bros.' 2016 Golden Globes after-party.
Instagram
Now vs. Then!
She's all grown up!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Marie Claire
2016
Cover girl! Kylie, who landed one of Marie Claire's May issue covers, attends the magazine's "Fresh Faces" party.
Jen Lowery / Splash News
2016
Sister time! Kendall and Kylie celebrate their Kendall + Kylie collection.
Courtesy of Quay Australia
2017
Like mother, like daughter! Kylie channels mom Kris Jenner with a short hairdo while posing for a Quay sunglasses campaign.
Snapchat / Kim Kardashian
2017
Kylie strikes a pose with her sister Kendall at her 20th birthday bash!
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
2018
Kylie and beau Travis Scott rock all black at the 2018 Met Gala.
Instagram
2018
Kylie goes for a more natural look while holding daughter Stormi Webster.
Instagram
2018
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul flaunts her maternal side in this pic from Instagram.
