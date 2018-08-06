Sexy Selfies! See Kylie Jenner's Hottest Instagram Pics Ahead of Her 21st Birthday

Mon., Aug. 6, 2018

Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods

Like most of the Kardashian-Jenners, Kylie Jenner knows how to stun on social media.

And while the Kylie Cosmetics boss took a step back from the limelight during her pregnancy with Stormi Webster, she's since returned to the spotlight with all sorts of fabulous snaps online. And, to be honest, we couldn't be more grateful!

Whether she's posing with bestie Jordyn Woods or snapping a candid with her baby girl, Kylie is always camera ready. Thus, in honor of her big 21st birthday on Aug. 10, we've compiled some of her sexiest shots on Instagram.

Be sure to catch the mommy mogul in all her glory in the gallery below!

7 Kylie Jenner Quotes on Motherhood

Happy Birthday

Ahead of her 21st birthday, Kylie shared this sultry bathroom shot on Instagram.

One Hot Mama

The mother of one flaunted her fit mom body in this snap with daughter Stormi Webster.

New Mom Glow

Kylie simply glowed in this bikini pic alongside her young daughter Stormi Webster.

Sultry Stare

The makeup mogul showed off her curves in this form fitting dress.

Feeling Blue

Kris Jenner's youngest stunned with this blue 'do.

Fendi and Fine

Move over, Kim Kardashian! Kylie's rump is the scene-stealer now.

Girls Next Door

Per Kylie, she and her bestie are just "girls next door."

Besties

The 20-year-old Life of Kylie star and friend and co-star Jordyn Woods celebrate their own "Summer's almost over party."

Sexy Sunbathing

Kylie wrote" day at Mommy's" while tanning at mama Kris' place.

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

Kylie posted this sexy cleavage pic with a simple yellow heart emoji.

Killer Curves

Kylie flaunts her tiny waist and enviable figure in teeny underwear.

Boobylicious

Kylie nearly flashes her chest in this super sexy snapshot with a puppy Snapchat filter.

Tighty Whities

Kylie rocks some white briefs and a matching tube top.

Under-Boob Alert!

Wowzers! Kylie flashes the underside of her breasts in a barely-there top.

Busty Babe

Kylie nearly busts out of her top during a night on the town.

On Safari

"adventures," she captioned this wild snapshot.

Hello, Indeed

"Hola," Kylie captioned this sizzling sunset pic.

Bikini Time

The reality star showcased her bikini body in late February during a particularly hot L.A. "winter."

Red Hot

The reality star posted a bikini selfie in February 2016, promoting her new Lip Kit.

Balmain Baby

Kylie is exquisite in a Balmain mini dress for her family's annual Christmas Eve party.

Inked Up

The reality star flaunts her booty and a new tattoo.

Woke Up Like Dis

How does Kylie start her morning? With a fresh-faced selfie, of course!

Black or White

The brunette beauty heats up Miami by matching outfits with her best friend.

Model Moment

The reality star strikes a seriously sexy pose. 

Pretty in Pink

King Kylie keeps it casual with a pastel dress and messy hair.

Close Up

Kylie wears a latex bodysuit and hangs out with a pal during her sexy cover shoot for Interview magazine.

Smokin' Hot

The brunette beauty shows of her summer bod in a skimpy bikini.

Feeling Cheeky

Kylie chills by the pool and flaunts her booty in a thong swimsuit.

Strappy Style

Kylie is in for some interesting tan lines...

Blue Hair, Don't Care

The reality star, who changes her look often, sports hair extensions from her own line.

Va Va Voom

Kylie shows off what she's working with. 

Flaunt It

You betta work, Ky!

Getting Glam

The fashion designer flaunts her curvaceous figure in a skintight body suit.

Exposed

The youngest Jenner just barely misses a wardrobe malfunction in a scandalous crop top with major underboob cutouts. 

Cleavage Shot

Damn, girl!

Summer Days

It's no secret that Kylie can take an amazing picture from literally every angle. 

Barely There

The 17-year-old soaks in the Los Angeles sunshine.

Girls' Day

Even in a one piece, the E! star and her gal pals look so hot. 

Mirror Shot

She's got a great body and isn't afraid to show it. 

Pink Hair, Don't Care

Ky opts for a pair of high rise booty shorts and a colorful bob at Coachella. 

Tippy Toes

Kylie shows off those sky high legs in a black bikini.

Jungle Fever

Turquoise is totally Kylie's color. 

Getting Dirty

This hottie isn't afraid of a little mud!

Three's a Crowd

Nothing like an impromptu photo shoot with your BFFs!

Ahoy, Sailor!

Kylie relaxes while on vacation in an itty-bitty white bikini. 

Strike a Pose

That smolder, though!

White Hot

We're loving this white halter ensemble on Ky. 

Look Back at It

Looks like Kylie inherited the signature Kardashian booty!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

