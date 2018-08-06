Kourtney Kardashian Spills Details on Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

It's no secret the Kardashian-Jenner clan throws the best parties!

And now, Kourtney Kardashian is spilling some exclusive details about how her famous family plans to celebrate Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday this week (the makeup mogul turns 21 this Friday).

"I think we're gonna do a big party…21!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently revealed to E! News.

Kourt says Kylie wants her sisters to party just as much as her this weekend.

"She wants me to [act] like this is my 21st birthday also," Kourtney explained. "I think I did that for Kendall's 21st. I was like, 'Guys, it's my 21st birthday!' Like I pretended like it was my birthday too. So Kylie was like you better be pretending like this is your 21st also. So it's a lot of pressure but I'm going to have to have a lot of fun that night."