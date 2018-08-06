EXCLUSIVE!

Kourtney Kardashian Spills Details on Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Mon., Aug. 6, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Birthday, 21st Birthday, Bathtub

Brendan Forbes for Brendan Forbes photography / KGM Entertainment Inc

It's no secret the Kardashian-Jenner clan throws the best parties!

And now, Kourtney Kardashian is spilling some exclusive details about how her famous family plans to celebrate Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday this week (the makeup mogul turns 21 this Friday).

"I think we're gonna do a big party…21!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently revealed to E! News.

Kourt says Kylie wants her sisters to party just as much as her this weekend.

"She wants me to [act] like this is my 21st birthday also," Kourtney explained. "I think I did that for Kendall's 21st. I was like, 'Guys, it's my 21st birthday!' Like I pretended like it was my birthday too. So Kylie was like you better be pretending like this is your 21st also. So it's a lot of pressure but I'm going to have to have a lot of fun that night."

Photos

Growing Up Kardashian: Kylie Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Time to turn up, Kourt!

In addition to chatting about Kylie's milestone b-day, Kourtney also recently opened up about Kylie's baby daughter Stormi Webster and Khloe Kardashian's newborn little girl True Thompson.

"It's amazing watching them," she said of the new moms. "And I think I can also now say, ‘Now you can see how I did it, why I was feeling this way.' I think we just relate to each other and I think you never know how you're going to be as a mom, so watching them and how they're doing it—like everyone has their own way. You really can't predict what you're going to be like. So I think just watching them is really, it's really special to see their journey."

"I don't even know how we got here with so many babies but it's so amazing," Kourt added. "Just the fact that our kids can all grow up together…it's such a magical time in our family."

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kourtney Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Birthdays , Exclusives , Apple News , Kardashian News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Orange, Cars

Kylie Jenner Is Basically Living in a Romantic Comedy

Kendall Jenner

How Kendall Jenner’s Besties Pulled Off Her Epic 23rd Birthday Bash

Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie

Why Kourtney Kardashian Agreed to Have Dinner With Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat Couple Up at Diddy's Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Kendall Jenner Rules at Indoor Skydiving

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Is "Proud" of How She Handled Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1512

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal Days Before Giving Birth on KUWTK

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.