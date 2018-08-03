Chris Rock Joins Fargo Season 4: Get the Details on the 1950-set FX Drama

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Rock, Tamborine

Netflix

FX is going back to Fargo, and Chris Rock is coming along.

Rock will star in season four of Noah Hawley's Fargo, set to begin production in 2019.

"I'm a fan of Fargo and I can't wait to work with Noah," Rock said in a statement.

The new season is set in 1950. FX's official description:

"In 1950, at the end of two great American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the US at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York, Chicago—and African Americans who left the south in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities — you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America.  To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons."

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Look for Rock to play the head of one of the families. In order to prosper he surrendered his oldest son to this enemy and now must raise his son's enemy as his own. The tension isn't gone, but things are now profitable. But then the head of the Kansas City mafia dies and everything changes.

"It's a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo," FX said in a release.

You know what this means right? Rock's pretty much assured an Emmy nomination. He already has four Emmys and three Grammys. Fargo's first installment won three Emmys and two Golden Globes. Season two took home two awards and season three netted one.

Over the three seasons Fargo's cast included Carrie Coon, Ewan McGregor, Kirsten Dunst, Jean Smart, Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Allison Tolman, Ted Danson and Jesse Plemons.

Production begins in 2019, no premiere date is set.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fargo , Chris Rock , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt

Bachelor in Paradise's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

The Walking Dead Season 8, Andrew Lincoln

How The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Became the Star of TV's Biggest Show—and Why He's Giving It All Up

ESC: Bethenny Frankel

B Strong Indeed: Looking Back at Bethenny Frankel’s Most Challenging Year Ever

House of Cards

Diane Lane Had to Change Her Retirement Plans for House of Cards

Diane Lane & Greg Kinnear Share "House of Cards" Secrets

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Julia Roberts Comes to TV: Why You Should Watch Homecoming Right Now

Shawn Booth,Kaitlyn Bristowe

What Went Wrong in Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelorette Romance

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.