MTV VJ Jesse Camp Says His Disappearance Was "Some Really Bad Communication"

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 9:53 AM

Jesse Camp is speaking out after he was reported missing last month.

In a new interview, the former MTV VJ assures fans that he "didn't mean to scare everyone." In fact, he calls the whole situation a "misunderstanding."

"Honestly, it was just some really bad communication and I had some phone problems. I had some really good friends that tweeted about it and then it sort of took on a life of its own," he shared with Daily Mail. "I was really only missing for two or three days but then it became this big Internet thing."

Just last month, Riverside Police confirmed to E! News that Jesse's sister Marisha Camp reported him missing. The family had not heard from Jesse in several days, which the family described as unusual.

On July 24, however, authorities confirmed the former TRL star was "doing OK" and appeared "capable of taking care of himself."

"I'm really happy to be all in one piece and nothing that bad happened," Jesse explained in his latest interview. "Honestly, I want to say I was really moved by all the energy and love that people shared and how many people really care about me."

He continued, "No joking around, it really moved me and that means the world to me."     

While Jesse says he is currently staying in California, he plans to visit New York City in the coming days to support his friend and designer Ivy Supersonic. Jesse also plans to spend the fall on the East Coast as he works on a series with his sister.

Jesse, whose real name is Josiah Camp, was discovered by MTV after winning the network's "Wanna Be a VJ" contest in 1998.

