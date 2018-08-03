Amy Adams Is the Princess of Patterns and More Best Dressed Stars

Gotham/GC Images
Amy Adams does summer style just right.
The Sharp Objects star has been heating things up on and off screen, and this week she gave us plenty of wardrobe inspiration. Amy strutted down the streets of NYC in a fun, collared midi-dress. Like the star, this look came with many layers and talents: floral prints, stripes, feathered designs and more. The Enchanted actress paired the Gabriela Hearst frock with a gorgeous white bag from Carolina Santo Domingo. This look would be perfect for a date night, brunch or even a walk in the park. Regardless of the occasion, you're covered.
Other best dressed stars of the week had style notes to share. Chloe Grace Moretz graced the streets with her elegant spin on urban style. The actress opted for an all-black tulle dress from Simone Rocha complete with a sheer neckline and sleeves. And news flash: Fringe is back, thanks to Gabrielle Union! Mrs. Wade wore a slam-dunk look sporting fringed shorts from Sally LaPointe complete with a white blazer, heels and a cream tank.
All of the stars served major looks this week. Check out more best dressed celebs below.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Hayley Atwell
A strapless print gown was the perfect look for this actress. The stylish ensemble came equipped with layered hems and mini pleats. It's like J. Mendel made the look just for her.
Phillip Faraone/WireImage
Bailee Madison
The Just Go With It actress ripped the red carpet in this elaborate Zimmermann dress. The tassels, the ruffles, the sheer material...what more could you want?
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Kristen Bell
This hot mama comes second to none in this striking August Getty Atelier gown. From the halter cut-out to the tulle front, this gown screams evening elegance.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Gemma Chan
Gemma is a pure beauty. The breakout actress shows us how to do sheer in this silver Tyler Ellis top. And she was so serving it with her ruby-red pout. We're taking notes.
North Woods / BACKGRID
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe couldn't have paired this look better than ketchup and mustard. The actress' pop of red color went perfect with her yellow bag, flats and top. And to top it all off, she wore a Tiffany chain for for sparkle.
MEGA
Chloe Grace Moretz
The actress looks totally cool in tulle. This is not your average street style look, but Chloe could be issuing in a new era. You can thank Simone Rocha for this black chiffon dress.
Gotham/GC Images
Amy Adams
Is it a dress? Is it a skirt? This Gabriela Hearst design is one of the cutest looks we've seen from the star. The abstract patterns and collared shirt are screaming day-party chic.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Laura Harrier
Isn't summer all about mini dresses anyway? This actress stunned in this sexy silk cutout dress from Louis Vuitton. If you want to pull this off, make sure you work those legs, legs, legs!
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union
Mrs. Wade is a total trendsetter. She's bringing fringe back into fashion, pairing these Sally LaPointe shorts with a cream tank and oversized blazer. This look was a slam dunk.
MEGA
Karlie Kloss
We're wondering if this supermodel is giving us a preview of her birthdat outfit to come. The engaged model sports a silhouette hemline dress with black flats and shades...a perfect day-out dress.