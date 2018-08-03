Look Back on The O.C.'s Most Memorable Guest Stars, Including Chris Pratt, Paris Hilton and Bella Thorne

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 9:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The O.C., Cameos

Long before he was busy guarding the galaxy, did you know Chris Pratt was already trying to save the planet? 

In the early-to-mid aughts, no show was hotter than The O.C. And looking at the Fox teen soap's impressive roster of guest talent is all the evidence you need, with famous faces like Paris Hilton, T.I. and Olivia Wilde.

 Plus, a few major stars made memorable appearances in Southern California before they became household names. Who can forget Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World superstar Chris Pratt's hilarious hippie turn in season four or how about Shailene Woodley as the OG Mini-Coop, you know, before she was replaced? 

Photos

The O.C.: Where Are They Now?

And did you know three future Pretty Little Liars stars once appeared on the show? Bella Thorne made a small but memorable cameo before her Disney Channel days, too.

Oh, and star Ben McKenzie's now-wife Morena Baccarin also appeared in three episodes before the pair reconnected on Fox's Gotham

In honor of the 15th anniversary of its premiere on Aug. 5, we're reminiscing on all things O.C., so click through our gallery below to look back on some of the show's most memorable guest stars...

Photos

Famous The O.C. Guest Stars You May Have Forgotten About

The O.C. is currently available to stream on Hulu. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The O.C. , TV , Nostalgia , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
A Million Little Things Keyart

Get to Know ABC's A Million Little Things For National Friendship Day

Shahs of Sunset, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi

The Definitive Guide to Shahs of Sunset's Most Explosive Moments

You're the Worst

Everything You Need to Know About You're the Worst's Emotional Final Season

Chris Rock, Tamborine

Chris Rock Joins Fargo Season 4: Get the Details on the 1950-set FX Drama

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Enjoys a "Bake Sesh" in Her Bra and Underwear

Meghan McCain, The View

How Meghan McCain Earned Her Spot at The View After One Unforgettable Year

Meghan McCain Says Her Dad Loves "The View" With Her on It

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.