Ray Romano Flattered and Insulted by Jon Hamm's Impression

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 7:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Four months ago, Jon Hamm drew big laughs when he appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show and mimicked his friend Ray Romano's voice. Jimmy Fallon invited Romano to be a guest on Thursday's episode, where he replayed the clip and asked him to weigh in on the impression.

"First of all, it's flattery," explained Romano, who was on the show to promote Season 2 of Get Shorty. "Isn't that supposed to be the highest form of flattery? But also, if you think about it, it's like a double insult, because he's making fun of my voice and he's making fun of my golf game." To set the record straight about his skills on the green, the 60-year-old actor said, "I don't hit that many bad shots." Furthermore, he was talking about one time "when we played together."

Read

Anna Kendrick's Kristen Stewart Impression Is Spot-On

Shaking his head, Romano added, "I don't want to take anything away from Jon Hamm, but here's what really pisses me off about it: He's handsome and he's funny. That son of a bitch!"

"Now I'm mad, too!" Fallon said. "We'll never have him back on the show again!"

To even the score, Romano did his impression of Hamm for Fallon.

To learn more about Season 2 of Get Shorty, watch the full interview now.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jon Hamm , The Tonight Show , LOL , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Calls KUWTK Ep About Tristan Thompson Scandal "Uncomfortable"

Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt

Bachelor in Paradise's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Weigh in on Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's "Heart-Wrenching" Split

Josh Brolin, Kathryn Boyd

Josh Brolin's Wife Kathryn Gives Birth to "Baby Bean"

MTV EMAs 2018, Hailee Steinfeld

MTV EMAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

MTV EMAs 2018, Nicki Minaj, Little Mix

Nicki Minaj and Little Mix Sizzle in 2018 MTV EMAs Performance

Sutton Tennyson, Angela Simmons

Angela Simmons Mourns Ex-Fiance Who Was Killed in Shooting

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.