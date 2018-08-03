Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Dance at Astroworld Release Party

No one is a bigger fan of Travis Scott than Kylie Jenner.

To show her support for the release of his third studio album, Astroworld, the makeup mogul modeled some of his merch on Instagram Thursday. "You didn't have to go this hard baby," the E! reality star wrote on Instagram. "Astroworld just dropped and it's the craziest ride of my life."

Jenner joined Scott to celebrate the launch at Lollapalooza in Chicago. The album's artwork—a twisted carnival, from the mind of photographer David LaChapelle—inspired the venue's ghoulish décor. Fans were given wristbands during his performance at the festival, granting them access to attend his secret listening party. After his set ended, a giant balloon head was inflated—the same one that appears on Scott's album cover—and fans were invited to enter. Celebrity guests included Virgil Abloh, Chase B, Rayscorruptedmind, Shek Wes and White Trash Tyler. Members from Scott's team gave out free swag, as well as food from Shake Shack.

"Whoo!" Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods squealed. "Straight through the head!"

The event was live-streamed on YouTube, courtesy of Red Bull Music. Jenner and Scott, who welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February, swayed to the music as fans snapped photos.