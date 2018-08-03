Jane Seymour Is Dr. Quinn, Medicinal Marijuana Woman

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 6:55 AM

Reboots and remakes are all the rage—so why not bring back Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman?

With Alf and Frasier revivals in development, Jimmy Kimmel decided it was high time to bring back the popular Western drama series starring Jane Seymour. "Will & Grace is a hit for NBC. ABC recently brought Roseanne back. And, from what I'm told," he joked, "that's going great."

"But Frasier Crane isn't the only TV doctor from the '90s who deserves a comeback," he joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday. "I have another one in mind who I think would be really perfect for another run on CBS right now." Enter Seymour, whose series aired for six seasons from 1993 to 1998. As luck would have it, he had a sneak peek at the star's return to the show. "I was a pioneer. The first woman doctor in the Colorado territory," the 67-year-old actress, in character, says in a clip. "But now I've found a higher calling, and trails are about to get blazed."

When a man complains about anxiety, back pain and cholera, she opens up her medicine bag and shows him the strains and varieties of marijuana she has to offer: "That's really great s--t!"

Dr. Quinn, Medicinal Marijuana Woman airs before another rebooted series: Hash Bridges.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 on ABC.

