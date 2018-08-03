Pink Fires Back After Being Accused of Canceling a Concert to Relax on the Beach

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Aug. 3, 2018 4:53 AM
Pink is shutting down rumors she canceled her recent Sydney concert to relax on a beach.
The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to set the record straight about a paparazzi pic that showed her lounging in the sand with daughter Willow nearby. The photo's caption read "Pink's Sydney concert cancelled as she chills in Bryon Beach."
"I don't need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it," the "What About Us" singer wrote. "I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children."
Pink went on to explain she's "already been sick twice" during her Beautiful Trauma Tour and that her kids have, as well. While she was able to "push through" these first few times, she needed to postpone her recent show to rest.
"This time, what these parasite paparazzi don't show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick's, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine," she wrote.
The artist went on to defend her dedication to her fans.
"You can think whatever you want, it's your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life," she wrote. "I have never f--ked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I'm doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not."
She also claimed there was a lot happening in this photo that the paparazzi didn't capture.
"What they don't show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move," she wrote.
Despite feeling under the weather, Pink assured her fans she would "see everyone tomorrow whether I'm better or not." She also promised her postponed show would be rescheduled.
"As I said, I'm sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected," she wrote. "Onwards and upwards."
Many people jumped to the singer's defense in the comments section, including Justin Timberlake.
"THE REALEST," he wrote, adding the 100 percent emoji. "I'm sorry, sis. But I gotta jump in too...As an artist who has had the fortune of sharing the stage twice on tour with this incomparable BADASS (once with 'NSync and once as a solo artist), I'm here to tell you that you won't find a harder working, more authentically talented and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than this woman."
"Night in and night out...the woman just brings it," he added. "But DAY 1's and 2's know that. FOH. And NOW... as a parent on tour as well, and an artist who LOVES their fans just as much and wants to give them an unprecedented experience...AND is currently battling an injury, sinus infection and trying to be the Dad I want to be too?? I say HATS OFF to you, my friend. I don't know how Moms/Artists like you exist."
He then concluded, "Go make up some fodder about somebody who's half-assin' it. NOT a real one. Wishing you full health and speedy recovery, Pink! Shine on, sis!!!! — JT."
Touched by his words, Pink responded to the comment.
"@justintimberlake thanks friend," she replied. "I've always respected your work ethic and talent and feel like I have learned from the best. You gave me a chance when I was 19 with one song under my belt. 7/8 years later, you gave me another shot to prove myself as a solo artist in America. You're a genuine artist, talented from the bottom of your toes and you can't even help it."
She then thanked him "for the vote of confidence."
"It's been a privilege to know you, sir," she added. "Congrats on your beautiful family and on the legacy you leave and continue to build. I'll open for you anytime."
On Wednesday, Live Nation announced Pink's Aug. 3 show at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena had been postponed.
"P!nk is suffering from an upper respiratory infection and has received medical advice that she should not perform in order to facilitate her recovery," the company stated via a press release.
Pink also confirmed the news via Twitter and apologized for missing the show.
Hi my Sydney friends. It is with great frustration that I bring you this news:( Friday’s show will be postponed. I was hoping a couple of days of rest would help me kick this sick, but not at the speed I was hoping for. I appreciate your well wishes and understanding + I’m sorry.— P!nk (@Pink) August 2, 2018
In addition, the artist turned to her local fans for health advice.
Sydney friends: does anyone have a favorite place that makes wellness shots and fresh juices for when I get there? Thanks in advance. And how do we feel about Neti- pots. They scare me.— P!nk (@Pink) August 2, 2018
Feel better, Pink!
