Tim Allen Defends Roseanne Barr in Aftermath of Offensive Tweets: "She's Just Not That Person"

Sitcom dad Tim Allen is speaking out in defense of Roseanne Barr.

Roseanne the reboot premiered on March 27, 2018 to record ratings, but the celebrating didn't last long.

Although Barr received a phone call from President Donald Trump himself after the season's first episode, ABC abruptly canceled the show hours after Barr tweeted about former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. In her now-deleted tweet, Barr wrote "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj." ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey called her tweet "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values." Barr returned to Twitter to justify her first tweet: "It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far."

A Roseanne spinoff minus Roseanne Barr is in the works, but that doesn't mean the show's cancellation and subsequent genesis isn't still a hot-button topic in Hollywood.