PrettyLittleThing’s Tips and Tricks for How to Slay the Instagram Game

by Joyce Park | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 10:19 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

Lights, camera, action! Getting ready for the 'gram is no easy job. Thanks to these Instagram queens and PrettyLittleThing, prepping for your next shoot will be a breeze. PrettyLittleThing has the perfect looks to help you stay trendy for 'gram.  Rack up those likes and comments by following these tips and tricks!

Down the Block

Strut down the block in the Pink Block Sweater Dress (£25.00). This neon, oversized fit will keep you comfy, but also stylish.

Stripe Hype

Get hyped with some stripes this summer. The Red Stripe Oversized Boyfriend T Shirt Dress (£15.00) paired with the Abegaila Black Oversized Denim Jacket (£28.00) make for the ultimate street style look.

Rain Drop, Crop Top

Feel the breeze in the White Strappy Crop Top (£12.00). Add a pair of denim shorts to complete the look - you won't regret it.

Pretty Playful

The White Sleeveless Relaxed Playsuit (£22.00) is a simple piece that can accommodate any statement accessory. This is a simple, yet stunning look that is totally 'gram worthy.

Dress to Impress

Be getaway ready in the Orange Belt Shift Dress (£25.00). The belt adds the perfect finishing touch to the dress to make you stand out.

BRB, checking out PrettyLittleThing.  See you there!

