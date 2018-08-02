12 Tops You Can Wear to the Office and Out at Night

We're not against spending for a chic item of clothing, but it needs to be worth it.

What makes the price tag worth it, you ask? In our book, it's versatility. You know: Something that's a statement piece all on its own, but not limiting as to when and where you can wear it.

Enter: the day-to-night transitional top (yes, this is a very real closet staple). For the most part, this item is blousy, doesn't show too much skin, and comes in a fun (but not obnoxious) print and is usually lightweight and breathable. If you peek at the below list we think you'll find that you can wear all of these options with jeans, a pencil skirt, trousers and more.