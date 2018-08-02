12 Tops You Can Wear to the Office and Out at Night

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 4:32 PM

We're not against spending for a chic item of clothing, but it needs to be worth it.

What makes the price tag worth it, you ask? In our book, it's versatility. You know: Something that's a statement piece all on its own, but not limiting as to when and where you can wear it.

Enter: the day-to-night transitional top (yes, this is a very real closet staple). For the most part, this item is blousy, doesn't show too much skin, and comes in a fun (but not obnoxious) print and is usually lightweight and breathable. If you peek at the below list we think you'll find that you can wear all of these options with jeans, a pencil skirt, trousers and more.

One Shoulder Top

BUY IT: Ramy Brook Devin Top, $242 

Paisley Silk Necktie Blouse

BUY IT: PAIGE Dion Paisley Silk Necktie Blouse, $50

Deep V Checks

BUY IT: Lovers + Friends The Get Down Blouse, $128 

Pajama Shirt

BUY IT: Heartlook Benny Top, $48 

Velvet Button Up

BUY IT: L'Academie The Classic Shirt, $148

Red Ruffles

BUY IT: BLVD Ruffle Popover Cold Shoulder Blouse, $15 

Cold Shoulder Patterned Top

BUY IT: Parker Cold Shoulder Patterned Top, $71 

Cascade Sleeves

BUY IT: Banjara Cascade Sleeve Blouse, $35

Striped Tee

BUY IT: DR2 by Daniel Rainn Short Pinched Sleeve Blouse, $17

Printed Button Up

BUY IT: Current/Elliott The Mira Top, $228

Longsleeve Crop

BUY IT: LPA Top 135, $138

Wrap Top

BUY IT: MinkPink Jemma Wrap Top, $89

Regardless, spend away because the shirts are easy to wear any place, any time. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

