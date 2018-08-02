Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at "A--Hole" Mommy Shamers: "It Drives Me Crazy"

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 5:00 PM
Khloe Kardashian is so over the critical comments on her parenting skills.
Since giving birth to True Thompson in April, trolls have flooded the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's social media comments, criticizing her every move. So how does she deal with it? Khloe dished about the mommy shamers during an interview with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the Good American performance line launch in New York City on Thursday.
"Even working out, like my baby's asleep, I'm working out, the monitor's with me...but even if it's not, do you think I'm leaving my child alone?" Khloe said of the hateful comments. "It just drives me crazy that people are...I don't know why they're passing judgement."
Kourtney Kardashian Gushes Over New Moms Khloe & Kylie Jenner, Says "Never Say Never" to Having More Kids of Her Own!
Khloe went on to share that she even received hate recently for attending a charity event on a Sunday.
"I was at a charity event last weekend and I'm literally trying to raise money for cancer research and I'm getting annihilated for being somewhere on a Sunday," Khloe told Rassi. "I'm like, 'She's with her dad, you a--hole. Like, what do you want me to do?'"
"I get crazy with that," Khloe explained. "Because we also have to work to support our families and the lifestyles that we have and I don't know what people want us to do now that we have kids, just stay at home?"
As for how True is doing, Khloe revealed that she's "sleeping through the night right now." The E! star also talked about mom guilt and what it was like leaving True at home in Los Angeles while she flew to New York for work.
See what Khloe shared about her life as a mom in the video above! And you can check out the Good American performance line, available now on GoodAmerican.com.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?