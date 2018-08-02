Last Man Standing Star Nancy Travis' Psychic Told Her the Show Wouldn't Get Canceled...And Then?

Last Man Standing star Nancy Travis needs to get a new psychic. Travis, who plays Vanessa Baxter, the wife of Tim Allen's Mike Baxter, said she consulted a psychic every year about whether or not her show would be canceled.

"The last year the psychic said the show is coming back," Travis said. Then ABC canceled the show.

"Then we were canceled and Tim said, ‘Fire that psychic,'" she told the press at the 2018 Television Critics Association summer press tour. "She was off by a year."

Last Man Standing is bringing back the family sitcom after an entire year off the air. "We all mourned the loss of the show, had to get back into the swing of things," Travis said, noting the cast had to start looking for work, "When the call came back everyone was surprised and ultimately thrilled."