Nick Carter Will Not Face Charges in Sexual Assault Allegation

UPDATE: Nick Carter will not face charges over the sexual assault allegation made against him. E! News has obtained the court documents filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office which state, "The reporting party alleged that in 2003, she was the victim of a sexual assault perpetrated by the suspect in his apartment. The victim was 18 years old at the time of the assault. The statute of limitations expired in 2013. Therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and the matter is declined."

A sexual assault case involving Nick Carter is currently under review by the Los Angeles District Attorney.

A spokesperson for the L.A. District Attorney tells E! News, "A case was presented by the Santa Monica Police Department on July 31 involving Nick Carter. It remains under review." The representative also confirms that the case is involving a sexual assault complaint.

Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez of the Santa Monica Police Department tells E! News, "I can confirm a victim came forward to Santa Monica PD in Feb. 2018 regarding an alleged sexual misconduct involving Mr. Carter in 2003. Following an investigation, the case was presented to the LA DA's Office on July 31, 2018 for review. No additional details are available."