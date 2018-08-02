Watch Sara Haines' Tearful Goodbye on The View Before Heading to GMA Day

It was a tearful Thursday morning on The View as Sara Haines bid adieu to her co-hosts. The talk show host will soon team up with Michael Strahan for a new show called GMA DAY.

Fellow on-air personality Whoopi Goldberg gave a short intro before playing a highlight reel of some of Haines' best moments on The View. "I knew this one was meant to sit at the table since the first time she guest hosted—co-hosted on The View—and we wanted to show you a couple reasons why this breakup is so hard," Goldberg said.

Before Goldberg even stopped talking and the short video started playing, Haines already had watery eyes and wiped away tears with a tissue. Clips of Haines ranged from discussing topics such as PTSD in veterans to announcing the sex of her baby to busting out some pretty sweet dance moves in front of dancing queen Jennifer Lopez herself.