Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Team Up to Make McDonald's Monopoly Fraud Movie

Best friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are teaming up to make a movie about the man who managed to rig the bi-annual McDonald's Monopoly game back in 2001. Deadline reports Damon will be starring as con man Jerome Jacobson and Affleck will take on the role of director for the Pearl Street Films production.
Writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese of Ryan Reynolds' hit film Deadpool have been tasked with the responsibility of depicting the beginnings of the infamous McDonald's crime ring and how the FBI brought down the ex-cop who started it all.
The highly sought after story occurs in the late-'90s to 2001, when the man, who went by the nickname "Uncle Jerry," and his accomplices were captured in a complex FBI sting operation titled "Operation Final Answer." Just recently, the crime was brought back into the national spotlight by Daily Beast writer Jeff Maysh's article, "How an Ex-Cop Rigged McDonald's Monopoly Game and Stole Millions."
This new film is just one of the many projects the two friends have worked on together over the years. Most notable was the hit film Good Will Hunting in 1997, which earned the duo an Oscar for Best Screenplay.
It seems like with this new project, the pair just might have another award coming their way!