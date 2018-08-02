Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 Trailer Brings the Drama Home

  By
    &

Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 1:00 PM

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Honey, the Jersey Shore cast is home!

Nearly a decade after they all first met in Seaside Heights as young fist-pumpers, the beloved cast is returning once again to New Jersey for the second installment of MTV's Jersey Shore Family Vacation. After jet-setting to Miami last season, the comical crew is packing their bags and heading to Sin City first for some shenanigans in Las Vegas and then heading to famed Atlantic City to relive their New Jersey glory days. 

As we all can easily tell from the newly debuted trailer of the season premiering on August 23, there's plenty more from where we left them earlier this year. For one, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz is officially a dad with the arrival of daughter Ariana Sky, whom castmates like Pauly Dget to meet. 

Meanwhile, Deena Cortese spills the beans to the ladies that she's expecting with husband Christopher Buckner. Cue the shocked faces from the gals and happy tears! As for Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, he's gearing up for his wedding by handling the cake tasting duties. 

Photos

Jersey Shore Romance Report

While there's plenty of the new, the pack of characters can't shake the old—including former castmate Angelina Pivarnick. After surprising the group with a brief stay in Miami last season, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi informs the fam that Angelina wants to join them in New Jersey—and as we can tell from the trailer, that she does.

With babies, bare butts and what appears to be a bromance in a Sin City wedding chapel, it's clear the group that perfected the art of GTL is ready to party once again.

As Snooki perfectly summarizes, "If you thought Miami was nuts…what the f—k?!"

The two-hour premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Part 2 debuts on Thursday, August 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

