Luann de Lesseps Is Out of Rehab: Here's What's Next for the Real Housewives Star

Lars Niki/Getty Images
Luann de Lesseps is ready to get back to work.
The Real Housewives of New York City star has left her Connecticut rehab facility less than three weeks after entering, a source shared with E! News exclusively.
"She will be spending the day tomorrow rehearsing her cabaret show before Saturday's performance," an insider explained to us. "Luann knows there will be a lot of eyes on her this weekend, but she is healthy, feeling well, in good spirits and is ready to put on a great show for her fans."
Luann is expected to star in #CountessandFriends Saturday night at the Paramount in Long Island. A separate show is scheduled for August 24 in Atlantic City at the Borgata.
"Thank you so much for all of your support," Luann previously wrote on Instagram while seeking treatment. "I wanted you to know I'm doing great, & I hope you'll come and see me."
Back on July 16, Bethenny Frankel revealed that her co-star would not be attending the Real Housewives of New York City reunion taping. Instead, she would be seeking professional help at an undisclosed location.
"Luann is now surrounded by a core group of people who truly have her best interests at heart and who are working to make sure she gets the help she needs," Bethenny said in a statement to People. "Bravo has been very supportive of Luann during this time. It's a brave and honest decision by her, and everyone is rallying around her and wants the best for her."
The cable network added, "Bravo supports Luann's decision to focus on her health. She is part of the Bravo family and we continue to stand by her as she copes with this challenging situation. At this time, we hope everyone will respect her privacy."
In addition to her cabaret show, Luann is expected to appear in the remaining episodes of Real Housewives of New York City before the reunion kicks off. In fact, Bravo cameras were rolling when she made her cabaret debut in February.
Best of luck Luann as you return to the stage.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)