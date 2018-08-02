Adam Pally Once Asked Jennifer Lopez Out—And It Didn't Go Well

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 12:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Adam Pally was once rejected by Jennifer Lopez, in front of all of his classmates.

The 36-year-old Dog Days actor recalled the embarrassing exchange he had with the "On the Floor" singer during his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday. Pally, who attended The New School in New York City, talked to host Stephen Colbert about having to go to an Inside the Actors Studio taping about 15 years ago in order to graduate. The comedian, who was 21 at the time, explained that he went to "half of one" at the end of the season where James Lipton interviewed Lopez.

During the taping, there's a time where audience members get to ask the celebrity guest a question, but when the microphone got to Pally he "blacked out" and decided to do a bit.

Read

Watch Alex Rodriguez Set the Record Straight on Jennifer Lopez Engagement Rumors

Adam Pally, Jennifer Lopez

Getty Images/ZUMAPRESS.com

Pally went on to tell Colbert that he stood up and called Lopez by her nickname "J.Lo," but she quickly corrected him, "Jennifer."

"Right away I was like, 'Oh God, this is bad, this is bad!' But I powered through," Pally shared, adding that he also brought up her then-recent split with Ben Affleck. "And I was like I know that you've recently gone through a breakup with Casey Affleck—don't know why I said that—to which then she quickly responded, 'Ben.'"

Pally then told Lopez that he too had recently gone through a breakup and felt like they had a "connection."

"Then I went even further—so dumb—and I was like, 'So if you'd maybe like to maybe, after your taping of this, I rented a DVD of the movie Big Fish...'"

So how did Lopez respond? "She was very sweet, she was like, 'Oh no, thank you very much.' And it didn't get a laugh, obviously, and I was like horribly embarrassed."

Watch the video above to see how Inside the Actors Studio host Lipton reacted to Pally's bit with Lopez!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

Last Man Standing Star Nancy Travis' Psychic Told Her the Show Wouldn't Get Canceled...And Then?

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett, Kids, Daughter, Alijah

Kendra Wilkinson Wants Divorce to Hank Baskett ''Done and Over With'' as Custody Negotiations Continue

Reza Farahan

Reza Farahan Teases Shahs of Sunset's "Insane" Season: "It Just Keeps Getting Better"

Nick Carter

Nick Carter Under Review by District Attorney for Sexual Assault Allegation

Sara Haines, Last Day on The View

Watch Sara Haines' Tearful Goodbye on The View Before Heading to GMA Day

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Team Up to Make McDonald's Monopoly Fraud Movie

Ronnie, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 Trailer Brings the Drama Home

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.