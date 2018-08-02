Kim Kardashian Recalls "Tough Conversation" With Khloe About Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 11:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

The Kardashian family had a "tough conversation" with Khloe Kardashian about Tristan Thompson amid his cheating scandal.

Back in April, shortly before Khloe welcomed True Thompson, cheating allegations involving Tristan surfaced. After news broke, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner flew to Cleveland to be with Khloe for the baby's birth. Khloe and Tristan are still together today, and he has made peace with her family, but how did the Kardashians feel when they first heard about the allegations? Kim revealed that answer to Ryan Seacrest during an On Air With Ryan Seacrest interview on Thursday.

"What was the tough conversation that you had to have with her or that you wanted to have with her when we were watching all of it unfold in the media?" Ryan asked Kim.

Read

Tristan Thompson Unblocks Kim Kardashian on Instagram: "There's No Going Back"

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Kiss

Snapchat

"We definitely all had that conversation and honestly I don't want to give too much away because we genuinely had those conversations," Kim replied. "And sometimes we were filming and sometimes we weren't and it was more maybe when Khloe wanted her privacy and no cameras when she was in Cleveland going through that, [but] the sisters were still all filming and talking [about] how to approach it and what to do."

"It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world," she continued. "I think ultimately we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there's a baby and, you know? Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy so we'll support that."

Kim then recalled the "moment" Khloe went into labor when they were filming KUWTK.

Read

Kim Kardashian on Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations: "It's So F--ked Up"

"There was a moment where we were all flying to Cleveland when she went into labor and we were filming and [Kris] didn't want anyone to know she was in labor," Kim shared. "So my mom just left and got on a plane and then Khloe called us. We were with a bunch of other people in this live interview that she didn't want to know. So she goes and gets on a plane and then me and my other sisters get on another plane and we were like, 'This is so stupid! We all need to be together and go through this!' And it was like so much drama getting there."

The KKW Beauty founder then assured fans that they'll "see it all" on season 15 of the E! show.

Shortly after the allegations surfaced, Kim appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and broke her silence about the scandal, calling it "so f--ked up." As a result of this interview, Tristan blocked Kim on Instagram. But the two have since made up and Tristan unblocked Kim on Khloe's birthday in June.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , Khloe Kardashian , Apple News , Top Stories , Kardashian News
Latest News
2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Feeling "Happier Than Ever" Before 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith and Leah Remini Reunite to Talk Scientology After Feud

Morgane Stapleton, Chris Stapleton, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Chris Stapleton and Wife Expecting Baby No. 5 Months After Welcoming Twins

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette Party, Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Sets Sail on Her Bachelorette Party Weekend

Sammi Giancola, Jersey Shore

Sammi Giancola Reunites With Jersey Shore Stars at Deena Cortese's Baby Shower

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Step Out for the First Time and Show PDA

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Teases "Thank U, Next" Album and Song After Pete Davidson Split

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.