Kim Kardashian Recalls "Tough Conversation" With Khloe About Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

"We definitely all had that conversation and honestly I don't want to give too much away because we genuinely had those conversations," Kim replied. "And sometimes we were filming and sometimes we weren't and it was more maybe when Khloe wanted her privacy and no cameras when she was in Cleveland going through that, [but] the sisters were still all filming and talking [about] how to approach it and what to do."

"It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world," she continued. "I think ultimately we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there's a baby and, you know? Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy so we'll support that."

Kim then recalled the "moment" Khloe went into labor when they were filming KUWTK.