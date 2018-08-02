Charlie Sheen Claims He Can't Afford Current Child Support Payments to Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller

Charlie Sheen's marriages to Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller may be over, but the divorce drama lives on. 

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Two and a Half Men star filed to modify his child support payments to both actresses on Wednesday.

Per the documents, Sheen has been making child support payments to both of his ex wives since the summer of 2016. The Anger Management star was ordered to pay $55,000 a month to Mueller in August 2016 and $20,000 a month to Richards in June 2016. He also pays both women 9.5 percent of his gross annual income from all sources in excess of $2.1 million.

However, the actor claimed his income has "changed significantly" since this time.

"I have been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry," he claimed in the documents. "All of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings."

As a result, Sheen alleged he no longer has "sufficient income" to pay the court-ordered child support amounts. However, the documents claimed he is "willing and able to provide child support" to the petitioners, but not at the level currently required.

Read

Charlie Sheen Selling Beverly Hills Home for $10 Million

To prove his current financial state, the actor filed his income and expense declaration—noting that the forms did not include "additional housing expenses for the children that I have been paying for." The documents claimed Sheen is in the middle of a "dire financial crisis." In fact, they claimed his average monthly income is $2,426. Although, last month's income was $37,631. His assets—which included checking and saving accounts, stocks and bonds, and personal and real estate property—totaled to approximately $5.8 million.

However, these aren't the only payments Sheen is unable to pay. The documents also showed he has been unable to pay for his pool and gardening services at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sheen shares two children with Mueller—Bob and Max, 9—and two children with Richards, Sam (14) and Lola (13). He also has an adult daughter named Cassandra from another relationship.

E! News reached out to both Richards' and Mueller's teams for comment. Neither actress chose to respond.

Sheen's rep also chose not to respond.

