Oprah Winfrey's Perfect Date Night With Stedman Graham Involves "Me Cooking—and Then It's On"

When it comes to turning up the heat with longtime partner Stedman Graham, it sounds like Oprah Winfreyquite literally turns up the heat...in the kitchen.

During an "Ask a Staffer" Q&A on O The Oprah Magazine's Instagram account, the media mogul took queries from fans ranging from her remaining dream destinations (Antarctica) to whether she's going to a show for Beyoncéand Jay-Z's current On The Run II tour ("Yes, honey!").

The star was equally candid about her perfect date night with Graham, who she's been in a relationship with for more than three decades.

"Well, I am a really good cook and the wonderful thing about Stedman is in all the years that I've been cooking for him, no matter what it is—even if it's a piece of toast like the other day I made an English muffin and he's like, 'Where did you get this English muffin?' and I'm like, 'It's an English muffin,'" she imitated.