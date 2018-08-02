Joanna Gaines Reflects on "Surprise" Pregnancy at 40: "This Time Was Different"

"Welcoming our fifth child to our family this summer has reminded me more than ever that despite my own doubts and insecurities, I am built for these things, including being a mom to five kids," Joanna writes in her editor's note. "It has also prompted me to consider this theme in a completely new context. My perspective about being made ready has been mostly through the lens of inner strength and the often difficult journey many of us travel to recognize that we've already got what it takes to do great things."

"These past weeks, though, in a season where I simply can't do everything in order to be present for the very thing I'm feeling most called to, I have witnessed so vividly the power of our community and the range of skills and capabilities of those around me," Joanna continues. "I'm learning that in these instances my part is to receive with gratitude rather than pretend I've got it all handled."