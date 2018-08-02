Kate McKinnon Performs a Hungarian Rap—and It's Just as Impressive as You Think

Kate McKinnon, The Tonight Show, rap

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Add rapping in Hungarian to Kate McKinnon's endless list of talents. 

The SNL chameleon is no stranger to stealing the show, so while stopping by The Tonight Show on Wednesday, McKinnon impressed the audience by showing off a newly learned skill. 

As the Spy Who Dumped Me star explained, they shot the upcoming action comedy in Budapest, where the actress made some pals along the way. 

"I had the best time. I made so many amazing friends," she told host Jimmy Fallon. In the process of being there for several months, the funny lady also tried her hand at learning the native language. 

"Hungarian as it turns is the second most difficult language for native speakers of English to pick up," she told him. "I studied every day so hard for three months and I found that at the end that I could...not order at a restaurant," McKinnon quipped. 

However, she did have a helpful tutor. "His technical job was to drive me to the set, but his real job was to teach me how to rap in Hungarian, which he did," McKinnon recalled. 

Ultimately, she learned enough to take the stage. Of course, Fallon asked if he and his audience could get a little sample of the song. 

"I want to show my friend Eric that all of his efforts were not totally in vain," she said in agreement. 

So, if you ever wanted to see McKinnon perform a '90s Hungarian rap, that time has finally come—and we assure you it does not disappoint. 

Check out the unforgettable clip above!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

