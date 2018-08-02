Gasp! Reese Witherspoon Hurls an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 6:00 AM
It appears Reese Witherspoon has done what most would never dare to do—hurl ice cream at the Meryl Streep.
Fortunately, we can all breathe a sigh of relief because it's pretty clear this sticky situation is entirely for their upcoming second season of Big Little Lies. As we can tell from the photos, Streep, who plays Perry's mother Mary Louise Wright, has her back turned to Witherspoon's character, Madeline Mackenzie, as she walks with sunglasses on. From the look of sheer determination on Madeline's face, it definitely is not going to end well as she fiercely throws the ice cream cone in a second snap.
Responding to a fan, Witherspoon confirmed she did hit her target. "Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her!" the Oscar winner wrote back. While it's not clear exactly what has Madeline so peeved, as fans of the show know, you don't want to get on her bad side.
TheImageDirect.com
Naturally, the photo sparked immediate social media reaction with many wondering exactly what could be in store for the second installment of the hit HBO series.
Less than a year after the first debuted, it was confirmed that there would be a second seven-episode season featuring all of the original actresses plus the addition of Streep.
Streep's character Mary Louise will come onto the scene "concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son Perry's death," HBO said in the character description. "Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers."
Meanwhile, David E. Kelley returned to write all the scripts for the new episodes while Andrea Arnold joined the team as director, replacing Season 1's Jean-Marc Vallée.
As for the highly anticipated plot, we know Madeline confronts the truth of Perry's death and must come to terms with her own marriage and traditional notions of marriage. Nicole Kidman's Celeste Wright is still reeling from Perry's death, "adrift, but determined to fight for her family and find the woman she once was." As for Laura Dern's Renata Klein, she will face new challenges in her own marriage and Shailene Woodley's Jane Chapman is still processing the death of her attacker, Perry, and continues rebuilding her life with son Ziggy. Zoë Kravitz's Bonnie Carlson, who pushed Perry to his death, struggles with her actions and is forced to face the demons in her past as viewers are also introduced to her parents.
"The subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting," HBO described the season. "Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom."
Injury by ice cream? Check!
