Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and More to Perform at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

With less than three weeks until the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, it's time to meet the performers.

MTV announced Thursday that Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and Logic with Ryan Tedder will grace the Radio City Music Hall stage come Monday, Aug. 20 with live performances of their latest smash hits. For the very first time, the pop diva will sing "God Is a Woman" from her forthcoming album Sweetener, while Shawn and Logic will perform "In My Blood" and "One Day," respectively.

Of course, Grande's scheduled appearance at the VMAs has Arianators crossing their fingers for a red carpet moment alongside Pete Davidson. It would mark the couple's first official appearance since getting engaged in June.

As previously announced, Jennifer Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.