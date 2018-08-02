Kanye West, Mariah Carey and More Artists Pose With Their Kids for Harper's Bazaar

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 2, 2018 5:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

North West and Saint West are joining their dad Kanye West in September's Harper's Bazaar.

The theme of the publication's fifth annual ICONS edition is musical royalty and their kids. Kanye, North and Saint are joined in the issue by Mariah Carey and her twins, Christina Aguilera and her two kids, Lionel Richie and Nicole Richie, Keith Richard's daughters Theodora Richards and Alexandra Richards, as well as Bruce Springsteen and daughter Jessica Springsteen, who appear on the cover of the U.S. newsstand edition. Kanye, North and Saint appear on the subscriber cover.

"I am especially excited about this year's theme for ICONS because it involves family. I'm a very family-oriented person so I wanted to meet the families of some of my biggest music idols," said creative director Carine Roitfeld. "It was amazing to see that some of the industry's most ground breaking rockstars have a sense of tenderness with their loved ones, even if they are adults!"

Photos

Harper's Bazaar ICONS 2018

Take a look at all of the artists that are featured in the edition below and see what they had to say about family!

Harper's Bazaar, Bruce Springsteen, Jessica Springstein

Mario Sorrenti

Bruce and Jessica Springsteen

Bruce's best advice he's given his daughter: "Keep your focus on what you really care about."

Jessica on family: "Family is everything to me. Whenever I have time off, the first thing I do is go home to see everyone. It's what makes me the happiest."

Harper's Bazaar, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Mario Sorrenti

Kanye, North and Saint West

Kanye on his hopes for his children: "I hope my children never lose their confidence to society."

Harper's Bazaar, Mariah Carey

Mario Sorrenti

Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon

Mariah on her twins: "Family is the most important thing to me. My children have provided me with such joy as they've developed their own unique personalities. Moroccan has a knack for technology, and Monroe is really musical. They're each other's best friends, and I love watching them grow up."

Article continues below

Harper's Bazaar, Lionel Richie, Nicole Richie

Mario Sorrenti

Lionel and Nicole Richie

Lionel on his wishes for his children: "I wish for my kids to discover who they are and explore their passions to the fullest."

Nicole on her similarity to her dad: "My dad and I will do anything for a laugh. If that means we're the butt of the joke, so be it. In a nutshell, we're desperate show ponies."

Harper's Bazaar, Christina Aguilera

Mario Sorrenti

Christina Aguilera, Max Bratman and Summer Rain Rutler

Christina on motherhood: "I love being mama bear and providing support, strength, and a safe haven to my babies and loved ones, knowing that, above all else, it's the most important job I have."

Harper's Bazaar, Theodora Richards, Alexandra Richards

Mario Sorrenti

Theodora and Alexandra Richards

Theodora on the Richards family: "We are a traveling band of gypsies, this bunch. With everyone's crazy lives, it makes for great stories around the fireplace. Music, dancing, and laughter fill our home, and we make it so we're never apart for too long."

Alexandra on family: "Family to me is not just blood. It's a unity of powerful love and compassion for one another; it's about respecting and trusting one another."

Article continues below

Harper's Bazaar's September issue hits newsstands on Aug. 21. Harper's Bazaar editors from around the world will come together on Sept. 7 to celebrate the fifth annual ICONS event at the Plaza Hotel. 

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kanye West , Mariah Carey , VG , Top Stories , Celeb Kids
Latest News
Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette Party, Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Sets Sail on Her Bachelorette Party Weekend

Sammi Giancola, Jersey Shore

Sammi Giancola Reunites With Jersey Shore Stars at Deena Cortese's Baby Shower

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Step Out for the First Time and Show PDA

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Teases "Thank U, Next" Album and Song After Pete Davidson Split

Bethenny Frankel, Halloween 2018

Bethenny Frankel Fires Back at Haters Who Slammed Her and Kardashians' Victoria's Secret Costumes

Crazy Rich Asians

Which PCAs Comedy Movie Finalist Do You Want to Get a Sequel? Vote Now!

Celeb Addiction, Demi Moore, Demi Lovato, Bow Wow, Wendy Williams

13 Times Stars Got Very Real About Their Dark Struggles With Addiction in 2018

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.