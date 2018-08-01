6 Major Lessons Cardi B Has Learned About Motherhood Since Giving Birth

July has been a hectic and powerful month for Cardi B.

Not only does the "Bodak Yellow" rapper lead the MTV Video Music Award Nominations, but she also gave birth to her baby daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10, whose arrival she announced in a stunning Instagram photograph. Cardi's journey into motherhood, however, hasn't necessarily been all rainbows and butterflies for her and husband Offset.

Cardi B is known for telling it like it is. After all, we know she's a boss and makes bloody moves. And that's why we love her. Now, the rap superstar is getting even more candid about motherhood and the tolls this new chapter is taking on her life and body. Aside from buying matching Lamborghinis with Offset, that is.

While sometimes it can seem like celebrities have picture-perfect lives, more and more new moms are opening up about their post-partum difficulties. Just look at Chrissy Teigen and her "mom bod." The fact that celebs like Cardi are ripping down the curtain and promoting transparency about themselves is an inspiration for new moms. Here are some of her best lessons that moms can learn from the "Bartier Cardi" rapper.