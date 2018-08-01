Kym Johnson Heads to the Pool With Her 3-Month-Old Twins for a Major First

It's time to document another very special milestone!

While kicking off August, Kym Johnson decided to head to the pool and savor the sunny Southern California weather with two special guests.

As it turns out, it was time for her twins Hudson and Haven to experience their "first swim."

"Double trouble at the pool," Kym shared on Instagram while holding her growing kids. "#3monthsold #firstswim."

Fans and followers flooded her profile with comments on how cute her babies looked. In fact, Kym couldn't help but respond to a fan who shared a compliment. "They're getting so big and they're so adorable," she wrote in the comment section. Awwww!